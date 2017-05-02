‘Connect, Discover, Evolve’ with AmeriCorps!

Close



Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

State of Wisconsin, USA (May 2, 2017) – Serve Wisconsin is announcing the life-changing opportunity for young adults to join a new class of public servants across the state for Fall 2017. Five Wisconsin AmeriCorps members have shared their stories of making invaluable connections, discovering themselves and changing the world through their service with AmeriCorps.

Videos, photos and stories of these members show the many benefits of joining AmeriCorps. ‘Like’ Serve Wisconsin on Facebook and find #wiamericorps2017 on Instagram and Twitter to learn more about these amazing AmeriCorps members: • Teach for America member and 3rd grade teacher Symona Gregory says, “I have always wanted to be a teacher. Through AmeriCorps, I am living my dream.”

• Kat Scarim who does art programming for the Boys and Girls Clubs, says, “Being a member of AmeriCorps gives you a chance to really impact a community.”

• Kelli Rush, working in a health center as a patient care coordinator, says, “It sounds crazy, but I really did discover who I am during my AmeriCorps service.”

• “AmeriCorps will change your life,” says Eli Marten, a college coach. “It will give you more of a solid path. You’ll find out so much about yourself.”

• Tiffany Xiong, serving in the Partners for After School Success program, says, “I feel like I have not only impacted my community, I’ve really been changed in positive ways.”

AmeriCorps has provided these members and many others an opportunity to find their place after college and develop leadership skills that will put them on the path to success and personal fulfillment. All members in this campaign agree: Joining AmeriCorps is an incredibly positive, lifealtering experience.

AmeriCorps Wisconsin is now enrolling new members in all program areas: Education, Healthy Futures, Environmental Stewardship, Veterans and Economic Opportunity. Members receive a living allowance, professional development training, an educational award, a regional service trip and enrollment in AmeriCorps Alumni – joining thousands of others in the “Ameri-Family”.

Across the country, more than 75,000 volunteers improve the lives of millions of the most vulnerable people a year through AmeriCorps. In Wisconsin, there were 1,372 local service sites in 2016-17 with 9,016 SeniorCorps and AmeriCorps members. This year, the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) will commit more than $21,680,000 to support Wisconsin communities through national service and social innovation initiatives. Through a unique public-private partnership, this federal investment will leverage an additional $19,900,000 in resources to strengthen community impact, build local support, and increase return on taxpayer dollars.

We look forward to extending opportunities to more young adults and continuing this great American and Wisconsin tradition of service and opportunity. AmeriCorps: Connect, Discover, Evolve!

To learn more about Serve WI, email [email protected] or visit https://www.wiamericorps.com/. To learn more about Project Kinect, visit http://www.ProjectKinect.com.