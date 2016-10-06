- Year at UWL: Senior
- Hometown: Rhinelander, WI
- Major: English Literature
- Minor: Organizational and Professional Communication
- Other Campus Involvement: Alpha Phi, Panhellenic Council, Order of Omega, The Confluence
- Future Plans after Graduation: Graduate school
- Favorite activity in La Crosse: Hanging out at the Root Note
- Favorite place to eat in La Crosse: Buzzard Billy’s
Ellie Brown, Viewpoint Editor
|Oct 06, 2016
|Sep 05, 2016
|Apr 15, 2016
|Oct 14, 2015
|
Gender Equity (Story)
|Oct 07, 2015
|
Dorm Room Nightmare! (Story)
|Sep 29, 2015
|Sep 21, 2015
|
Look Twice, Bike Nice (Story)
|Apr 15, 2015
|Apr 08, 2015
|
Easy, breezy hair care tips (Story)
|Apr 01, 2015
|Mar 24, 2015
|Mar 11, 2015
|Mar 04, 2015
|Feb 25, 2015
|Feb 25, 2015
|Feb 18, 2015
|Feb 11, 2015
|Feb 05, 2015
|
SAD: more than the winter blues (Story)
|Dec 02, 2014
|Nov 19, 2014
|Nov 11, 2014
|Oct 29, 2014
|Oct 22, 2014
|Oct 08, 2014