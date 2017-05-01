UW-L Victorious in Five Game Week

Showcase, Sports

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won four out of five in a busy week filled with Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play.

They began by blanking the Milwaukee School of Engineering four to nothing on Tuesday. Senior Brock Rude made his third career start and pitched six strong innings to begin the momentum for the week.

UW-L then held doubleheaders in consecutive days against the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. On Friday, the team split the pair of games, winning 6 to 4 and then losing 3 to 4.

We have had to battle through quite a bit of injury. Returning senior Carter Hoffman back from injury has really jumpstarted our offense, as well as sophomore Nick Pescheck. We started the season with very little experience compared to years past. We have, however, gained that experience as the season progresses, and we feel like we are no longer a youthful team,” stated Head Coach Chris Schwarz

UW-L Sophomore Mason Mcmahon, got in trouble early, allowing players on second and third with only one out. Control was an issue as a pair of walks and a passed ball led to a 2 to 0 deficit.

UW-L quickly returned the favor as Hoffman doubled to deep left center to send a run in before an out was recorded. Sophomore Nate Heili then battled a double-digit pitch count to draw a walk and load the bases. On the very next pitch the score was tied on a wild pitch, allowing the base runner to easily score.

Junior Nate Roethle put the hosts on top with a single to center. Steven’s Point pulled their pitcher a batter later still with only one out in the inning. Another patient single by Sophomore Alex Robson doubled the Eagles’ lead, which was just the beginning of the onslaught.

Stevens Point turned a routine throw to first into an error that allowed another run to come in. Immediately following this a fourth ball skipped into the dirt and across the plate, advancing the runners with the score now resting at 6 to 2.

A slow grounder to short, a flip to second, and another error from the visiting team. The bobbled catch somehow let two more runs cross and the disastrous inning for the visitors continued.

After batting around the order without seeing an out recorded, the eagles were flying high. Back to back singles put UW-L in double digits, and the dugout in a frenzy. This forced a third pitcher to come into the game in search of something to send his team back into the dugout. Instead, another walk ensued, making it eleven to 2.

The first inning finally ended after 8 hits and eleven runs were recorded. Although the eagles recorded seldom more hits they remained in cruise control for the rest of the game. Stevens Point made a bit of a comeback and tallied 5 more runs, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the eleven to 7 defeat.

The Eagles followed up the offensive outburst by earning a hard fought 2 to 1 victory in the fourth match up in two days for the teams. Their record now stands at 20-14, making it the seventh straight year of twenty win seasons. Only three more games remain before the WIAC championships begin.

“Our main goal is to make it to the post-season,” explained Schwarz, “Our conference tournament takes the top 4, and we are in good shape to either be the #2 or 3 seed.”