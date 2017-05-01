Club Spotlight: Kinesis Dance Theater

Close Kinesis dancers preparing for their event this weekend. Grant Horst Grant Horst Kinesis dancers preparing for their event this weekend.





Filed under Features, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Kinesis Dance Theater is a dance collective comprised of UW-La Crosse students lead by instructor Kathy Gorman.

Gabby Fitzgerald, Kinesis Dance member, explains what Kinesis dance theater is, “It’s a mixture of musical theater dancing and other forms like modern and contemporary. It’s completely voluntary and open to anyone, including men and those with little dance experience.”

Fitzgerald goes on to explain why she likes Kinesis Dance Theater,“It’s given me a great outlet to continue dancing in college and also an opportunity to experience multiple different genres of dance in one. I also get to connect to other students on campus who have a passion for dance. It brings people close together since we work all year on our event.”

Kathy Gorman, Kinesis Dance instructor talks about how Kinesis dancing started on campus, “Kinesis dance started in 2009 as a request by the students to do more serious non-competitive dances including jazz, modern, and contemporary styles of dance. This is contrary to hip hop and dance team which is sometimes the only option. It’s a good opportunity for those who want to dance or want to learn to dance without doing it competitively.”

Gorman also talked about the student inclusivity and leadership, “More than half of the dances are choreographed by the students which is quite rare. Each year is a different style, and I leave it up to the students to pick which songs and type of dances they want to be a part of the event.”

“I would recommend [Kinesis Dance] to anyone looking for what dance has to offer,” Fitzgerald says, “We have dancers with a lot of experience and some with little to no experience. It’s a lot of fun and everyone is welcome to come try out!”

Kinesis Dance Theater will have performances this Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Union in the Bluffs Room on the second floor.

Tryouts for Kinesis Dance Theater are every September; contact Kathy Gorman at [email protected], if interested.