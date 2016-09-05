First year “must see” offices at UWL





Filed under Features, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Welcome to UW-La Crosse! In my opinion, during the few months of being on campus, there are some definite ‘must go to’ offices! These offices/events range from academic related to social events! Check out these out to make for an awesome first semester at UWL!

1. It Makes Cents

College is expensive but you still want to have fun with friends getting ice cream or going to movies. Visit the staff of It Makes Cents on the second floor of Centennial for budgeting tips and fun event to attend that are free!

2. Involvement Fest

Involvement Fest occurs the first week of the semester on the grassy area between Wittch and Centennial. This is a great opportunity to walk around with newfound friends and learn about different organizations on campus! Not to mention, a lot of free food and prizes are given out. Getting involved with organizations on campus will make UWL feel more like home before you know it! Plus, student organizations are a great way to get some leadership experience and build your resume!

3. Professors Office Hours

Professors are not scary people! They are just like you and I. They want to learn about you and your experiences. They are also a great source of advice for us as students and soon to be adults in the real world. If good connections are made, they can be a great reference for future jobs and/or internships. Office hours are also a great time to ask additional questions about the material covered in class and get one-on-one help. Spending twenty minutes in a professors’ office asking questions can go a long way!

4. Academic Advising Center & Career Services

So you don’t know what you want to major in? Your resume and cover letter need work? No worries. The Academic Advising Center (AAC) & Career Services (CS) offices are here to help you on the first floor of Centennial! The AAC is a great place to talk with peer advisors, students on campus that are trained to help guide students through major and career decisions, about what majors fit your interests and what classes you would need to take. The CS office is a fantastic place to spice up your cover letter and resume as well as do mock interviews and find internships. This office is a must see for students at UWL!

5. RA’s Room

Your RA is your go-to-person for any and all questions, so don’t be afraid to ask where the laundry is or how to rent supplies from the front desk! They are there to help. They are also a ‘built in friend’ if you will. They were selected to be an RA because of their friendly and outgoing personality, which makes for a great friend! A RA may also put on event in your hall so be willing to try something new and attend their events. My freshman year, we went on a hike as a floor, and it was super fun!