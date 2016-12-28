The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Wishmakers Work to Grant Knoble Family a Wish

Wishmakers Work to Grant Knoble Family a Wish

Noah Finco, Viewpoint Editor

Myles, Knoble, a senior at Logan High School, is in remission from stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Diagnosed in March of 2016, he underwent five rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in June. 2016 is the second...  Read More »

Dec 28

What to Expect from UW-L’s New Student Union

What to Expect from UW-L’s New Student Union

Ella Cashman, Staff Reporter

The New Student Union offers countless new venues, hang-out spots, food services, entertainment outlets, study spaces, offices and much, much more. By the numbers, The Union, yet to be named, has 5 fireplaces, 3 primary...  Read More »

Dec 9

Takeaway From Cultural Coffee Hour

Takeaway From Cultural Coffee Hour

Ella Cashman, Staff Reporter

Students learned about international wellness, and also became more educated on how to keep themselves healthy during finals and flu season.   On Tuesday at Cultural Coffee Hour, a monthly event put on by the...  Read More »

Dec 8

View All »

Owning the future

Owning the future

Cal U'Ren, Staff Reporter

The Milwaukee Bucks have been a doormat in the National Basketball Association for the majority of their existence, but all of that will change in the next few seasons. National sports media attention, Milwaukee is often...  Read More »

Dec 13

Viewpoint: Sports are not above ethics

Viewpoint: Sports are not above ethics

Cal U'Ren, Staff Reporter

Sports are not above ethics College sports are an integral part of American culture; million dollar programs and countless droves of dedicated fans every Saturday have culminated in a booming industry with no signs of...  Read More »

Nov 18

Eagles open season with victory

Eagles open season with victory

Cal U'Ren, Staff Reporter

The UW-La Crosse Women’s Basketball began head coach Kara Middleton’s tenure with a tough win against Luther College. The game started with a fast pace as senior Rachel Atchison stepped in front of a Luther pass and took...  Read More »

Nov 18

View All »

Viewpoint: Join the fight for actual inclusive excellence

Viewpoint: Join the fight for actual inclusive excellence

Whitney Storvick, Staff Reporter

UW-La Crosse has pledged to uphold Inclusive Excellence in order to better serve its students. The Diversity and Inclusion tab on the university website states, “Through the implementation of Inclusive Excellence, UW-La...  Read More »

Dec 8 • 2 Comments

  • Viewpoint: Happy Holidays…Or Not? December 6, 2016
  • Food for Thought: Dining on Campus December 4, 2016
  • Chapecoense was more than just a tragedy December 3, 2016
  • Keep your fingers crossed Badger’s fans December 3, 2016

View All »

Wishmakers Work to Grant Knoble Family a Wish

Wishmakers Work to Grant Knoble Family a Wish

Noah Finco, Viewpoint Editor

Myles, Knoble, a senior at Logan High School, is in remission from stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Diagnosed in March of 2016, he underwent five rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in June....  Read More »

Dec 28 • No Comments

What to Expect from UW-L’s New Student Union

What to Expect from UW-L’s New Student Union

December 9, 2016

Takeaway From Cultural Coffee Hour

Takeaway From Cultural Coffee Hour

December 8, 2016

UW-L Winter Graduates Reminisce on Experiences

UW-L Winter Graduates Reminisce on Experiences

December 8, 2016

View All »

The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
The student news site of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse