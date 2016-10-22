Clown Incidents Continue

Stephanie Rommel





Filed under Features, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Following a slew of reports around the nation, eventually coming up on La Crosse’s doorstep, clown sightings have become the latest buzz on the weeks leading up to Halloween.

On the UW-La Crosse campus alone there have been multiple observances of these clowns both in front of several dormitories and one campus parking structure. According to WXOW, one individual told News 19 she saw a clown swinging at Emerson Park the other night. Another group of students came forward with a video capturing a clown up on the Bluffs.

Chris Schuster, Detective for University Police, said the craze “has died down, and now because the UWL police department and La Crosse Police Department are on the same page if [the clowns] chase anybody, it can be considered disorderly conduct.”

Local police have sent out two separate emails regarding the clown situation, citing the importance to stay vigilant and alert campus authorities of any suspicious activity.

But the clown craze has resulted in violence the past few weeks across multiple states, prompting one La Crosse high school, Central High, to postpone the Homecoming football game and cancel the Oct. 7 Homecoming festivities.

Although no immediate threat occurred, Schuster wants people to know, “the initial concern was that we have to take every call seriously and that could be seen as a waste of police resources, but concern is for the public safety.”

Store manager of Halloween Express, Sara Williams, noticed the influx of people interested in clown costumes, and how they can’t keep the product on their shelves. “They think it’s fun. I had a gentlemen come in here asking for a clown costume and said he was thinking about standing on the corner of his town just for fun.”

In a push against potential violence and danger, Target has decided to pull clown masks and accessories off of their product line through this year’s Halloween.

Williams stated, “It snowballs, they think [dressing up] is cool and follow in each other’s footsteps.”

Some students on the UW-L campus feel worried as others give no mind to the latest fad.

“It is a bit scary because clowns are always portrayed as the villain and scary in the movies” senior Bridgette Klinkosh said. “People just need to be aware of their surroundings, which can be said for any time of the year.”

Junior student Vernon Ramsey added to the conversation. “This whole clown thing, it’s nothing more than people wanting to be in a photo on Facebook and have a laugh with their friends. They love the attention and panic it causes.”

The photos and sightings do not just cause concern for students. President of the World Clown Association, Randy Christensen, issued a public release statement saying “[they] disavow any relationship with these ‘horror characters’” and these acts are “not the act of a professional clown.”

But as Halloween edges closer and closer, the UW-L and La Crosse police departments are both wary of the situation wanting students to feel safe, on and around campus.

University Police issued several statements with reminders,“It is not illegal to dress up as a clown, it is a costume. But for people’s safety and to avoid drawing attention to yourself, it might be wise to not dress up as a clown. We would like a call to let us monitor the situation, we are available 24/7. We have blue lights all around campus and that will give direct dispatch to our units.”