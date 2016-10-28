Viewpoint: Are You There, God? It’s the Millennial Generation





According to the Pew Research Center, there is a growing number of Americans, particularly ones that belong to the Millennial generation, who do not subscribe to organized religion. The Millennial generation includes anyone born from approximately 1981 to 1996, and the study suggests its members are less likely to pray and attend religious service. In fact, the research found that 73% of Millennials did not attend religious services on a weekly basis and only 52% reported an “absolutely certain belief in God.” Rates of religious behavior were lowest across the board for individuals within this age group.

However, the study found that even though Millennials are leaving the pews, they aren’t necessarily losing faith. This is good news, as we’re going to need it if we’re going to strengthen the economy and stop bees from dying at an alarming rate. Rates of spirituality among this generation are still high, with 76% reporting gratitude and thankfulness, and 55% are still actively contemplating the purpose of life. “Even though I hardly practice my Catholic faith anymore, I always feel a deep down sense of guilt about not doing it,” says UW-La Crosse senior Andy Wiener. Apart from what recent headlines suggest about the Millennial generation, we are not simply becoming hyper-selfish humans only looking out for ourselves. In fact, I believe this generation is simply finding new ways to practice faith.

Personally, I am a member of this generation who stopped attending weekly services. I’ve felt that many identities have been excluded by some Christian denominations and, therefore, decided I needed to find my own belief system. This decision has not gone unchallenged, as I’ve received countless glares and grimaces from friends and family alike. “The main reason I decided to leave my religion was because it was the only thing I knew and the only thing I was taught,” said UWL senior Emily Mootz, “So when I started to learn other things, it was really exciting. It let me explore my own identities within my sexuality and race, as well as my spirituality in a way that made me more comfortable with myself.” For many, I believe that values and belief systems do not exist within denominations, but are rather a bit more nuanced. Therefore, leading a more spiritual life may seem like a better fit.

In general, Millennials are straying from traditions more than previous generations, so it feels natural that religion would follow a similar trend. It may seem uncomfortable for many in the U.S., as our nation is one of the most religious industrialized countries. However, it simply means that more people are finding their values through personal choice and values. “I love myself a lot more now,” said Mootz of her decision. Those who are religious shouldn’t feel inclined to follow this trend, just as those leaving organized religions should feel comfortable doing so. There is no need to shame the majority of a generation simply for making a very personal decision for themselves.