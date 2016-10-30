Professional Writing Series Continues



Filed under Features, News, Showcase

On Friday, Nov. 27, Creative Learning Director of Management Concepts, Hannah Toney, was the second speaker at the Professional Writing Speaker Series. Management Concepts is based in Washington, D.C.; therefore, Toney spoke through a video call. For the past 40 years, Management Concepts has been a design and consulting firm. They design curriculums, courses, and subject matter on various subjects. These include but are not limited to leadership management, briefing communication skills, grant writing, data analysis, and contracting for the government. Management Concepts has a portfolio with over 500 courses. Through personal and professional examples, Toney discussed what it means to be a professional writer and editor in today’s world.

With a background in theatrical design and stage management, Tony discussed how her various experiences have impacted her professional career and moves. She explained to students about how she proposed a new position, which is her current position, based on what the company could have been doing creatively. In addition to discussing her professional experiences, she gave advice regarding important things to consider when transitioning into the professional field. The following are five tips Toney explained:

You are a work in progress. There are always areas that can be improved.

Failure is a learning experience. Mistakes shouldn’t take you down.

You should take feedback as a gift. Toney said you grow with feedback and become a better person.

Be somebody who makes a difference or matters.

Lastly, be understanding of others. You should know your audience and think about them when presenting information and order the information in a way that’s logical and meaningful.

UW-L English Assistant Professor and Professional Writing Minor Advisor Dr. Lindsay Steiner planned the speaker series this fall. Dr. Steiner commented on the stigma that most people think professional writing is boring.

She mentioned that, “Professional writing is not boring. It involves creative thinking and action to build meaningful relationships with others within an organizational setting. Much of that work starts with “tinkering”—trying new things, learning from the experience, and remaining open to feedback on that process.”

UW-L senior Kate Bromley also attended the event and currently holds a Professional Writing Minor. She discussed one key take-a-way from the event.

Bromley said, “I would say one take-a-way I learned is the life skills you need to have. Her (Toney) company looks for the learning-hungry over what your major was in college. This was very interesting to me. I also liked when she talked about what her professors said in her undergrad about how you just have to be necessary.”

The next speaker in the Professional Writing Speaker Series is a Meeting and Event Specialist Shelby Schroder from National Co+op Grocers on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in Wimberly 139. If you would like more information on the speaker series or the Professional Writing Minor, you can visit their website: https://www.uwlax.edu/english/advising-overview/minors/professional-writing-minor/#tab-professional-writing-speaker-series.