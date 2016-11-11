La Crosse’s 22nd Turkey Trot: A Tradition

For the last 22 years, UW-L has hosted the annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk for all La Crosse area community members. It is an event that brings together participants of all ages to enjoy exercise and friendly competition. On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., participants will either run or walk the 3-mile (5K) race or 1-mile race. For many participants, the Turkey Trot is a Thanksgiving tradition each year.

The 3-mile race will begin at the Veterans Memorial Monument and finish on the track at the UW-L Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. The participants for this specific race will also run through the La Crosse Marsh trail system for the duration of the race. To prepare for the 3-mile race there is a training program that participants can use to prepare for the event which includes the map of the 3-mile race as well as elevation markers.This training program can be found the event’s webpage. For younger children, there is also an option of the Junior Gobbler Dash which is a length of a ½ mile. The Junior Gobbler Dash will be located on the track.

The results for all races are tracked by a BibChip timing system where disposable chips are inserted into each participants’ bib. With the 3-mile race, participants could be awarded prizes based on their finishing times. Participants also have the chance to win if they qualify as the top finishers of the race and in their age division. There are also costume and coloring contests which are judged throughout the race.

All proceeds raised for the event are given to benefactor WisCorps and UW-L student scholarship foundation. The other benefactors of this event are UW-L Rec Sports and UW-L. There are also many sponsors of this event including but not limited to Subway, Z93, Don’s Towing & Repair, Kwik Trip, and the UW-L Alumni Association.

The Turkey Trot is an event that participants can look forward to each year. UW-L Undergraduate Alumni and Occupational Therapy Second-Year-Graduate Student, Jessica Dooney, commented on her past Turkey Trot experience.

Dooney explained, “There’s nothing quite like waking up on a cold, November morning and running with a bunch of people dressed as Turkeys. A wonderful college memory.”

UW-L Graduate Student, Dana Sopkowiak, also discussed why she chose to run the turkey trot in the past with her sister.

Sopkowiak commented, “You can’t beat running through the marsh trail in the late fall. This is a great experience to share with family and friends to hype up the Thanksgiving spirit.”

The Turkey Trot has been a UWL tradition for 22 years. Families and friends come together to exercise and get in the Thanksgiving spirit. If you would like to register online for the event or would like more information, you can visit the even’s website: http://www.uwlax.edu/event/turkey-trot/. Prices for registration and t-shirts are listed on the event’s website as well.