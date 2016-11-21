Heard but No Longer Seen





Guest lecturer, Dr. Nicholas Gresens, discussed engravings on ancient tombstones last Thursday.

The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, which is located at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, across from Cartwright Center, hosted the event “Heard But No Longer Seen: Epitaphs as a Window into the Lives of Roman Children.” This anthropologic lecture focused on the fascinating history of Roman epitaphs. Epitaphs refer to the short pieces of text inscribed on a tombstone in order to honor and remember a deceased person.

Through his presentation, Dr. Gresens explored the language used on Roman epitaphs while comparing the inscriptions of children’s and adult’s as well as those of lower-class and wealth in order to gain an insight to how childhood was constructed in ancient times.

Dr. Nicholas Gresens was born and raised in La Crosse. He currently is a Senior Lecturer in Classics at the University of Rochester–New York, where he teaches subjects including Latin, Greek, and classical mythology.

The evening started off with a social interaction gathering, allowing attendees and participants to mingle before the annual MVAC award ceremony. At this ceremony numerous people, groups, and partners were recognized for their efforts within the archaeological community. The awards presented reflect the diverse relationships The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center harbors within the La Crosse area. After the ceremony, Dr. Grensens presented his fascinating lecture.

Heard But No Longer Seen is just one great example of educational events constantly being hosted on campus. UW-La Crosse strives to provide learning opportunities for students and the community outside of the classroom just as much as inside. By bringing in a wide and numerous range of events, students are able to engage further into their interests of studies as well as become more well-rounded, open-minded, and informed on various local to global topics, current events, and history.

Andrew Anklam, a junior at UW-La Crosse studying Archeology, commented on the educational events available to students on campus, “If you’re interested in the topic you should go. This is a place of education and these events are learning experiences, this is where you can learn and develop as a person. I personally like going to these kinds of events because I am really into archeology.”

Constance Arzigian, a senior lecturer in the department of archaeology and anthropology here at UW-La Crosse commented on the significance of The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center, “It provides an opportunity for students to learn and work with the community right here on campus to understand what is under their feet.” Arzigian encourages students to check out the archeology exhibits on the first floor of The Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center. It is a free exhibition open during daily business hours and is also open to the public.