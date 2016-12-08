Takeaway From Cultural Coffee Hour





Filed under Features, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Students learned about international wellness, and also became more educated on how to keep themselves healthy during finals and flu season.

On Tuesday at Cultural Coffee Hour, a monthly event put on by the International Education and Engagement office, students gathered to drink coffee, eats snacks, and learn about international wellness. Through a series of presentations by international students and study abroad alumni, attendees learned about different health practices in other countries. Through this, students were able to learn how to improve their own health by learning how to apply the practices from other countries in their own lives.

One presentation talked about Siestas, which are common in many Latin American countries. “Siesta” translated from Spanish means “nap”. Every day from about 2 pm to 5 pm, all stores, schools, and business, close down while everyone goes home for the siesta. This is a time to take a short nap, eat lunch with family, and take a break from the day’s work. Siestas has been proven to be very beneficial for one’s health, including: reducing stress, improving memory and alertness, and boosting your mood.

The lifestyles of the people who practice siestas are actually very similar to college student’s lifestyles. It is common for countries who practice siestas to wake up around 7 or 8 AM, rest in the middle of the day, and stay up very late, commonly going to bed around midnight. Since these sleeping patterns are very similar to college student’s lifestyles, students could infer that taking a short nap, or siesta, in the afternoon could be beneficial to their health.

Another presentation spoke about the active lifestyles of Australians. According to the presenter, Bridget Webster, “Australia is, on average, a healthier and more physically active country than the United States.” Sports and physical recreation is a major part of Australian’s lifestyle.

The presentation demonstrated why for students it’s important to remain physically active to maintain good health. As discussed, with finals coming up, many students feel they don’t have the time to work out. Yet, during this presentation, they learned that getting active, even briefly, once a day can significantly improve performance, mood, and health.

Luckily for UW-La Crosse students, there are tons of resources right here on campus that are free to use. The recreation center is open all day, even during finals, which allows students to pop in at any time, even during a busy finals schedule. The La Crosse Area also has many outdoor recreational hot spots, such as the bluffs and the trails through the marsh, which are close to campus for students to utilize.

If students live on campus, the dorms enforce quiet hours during finals. This is perfect if you are feeling run down and need a quick siesta to get you back on track; you’ll be able to guarantee a quiet place to rest.

Students also have the Health Center on campus which is available to them during normal office hours. The Health Center is included in tuition so most of their services are free for students. The Health center offers tests, examinations, medicine and prescriptions, and vaccinations for most common health problems. Students can get help by making appointments, walking in, or talking to a nurse on the phone. The Heath Center also offers flu shots (and nasal mist options) by appointment for students to stay healthy during flu season.