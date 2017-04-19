Why is Earth Day Important?

Filed under Features, Showcase

This Saturday April 22 marks Earth Day. The Earth Day Network’s campaign this year revolves around environmental and climate literacy. With topics like climate change and environmental sustainability at the peak of various nation’s interests, you may find yourselves asking, what needs to be done? Five UW-L students and faculty commented on the importance of Earth Day and being mindful global citizens.

Junior, Max Biebel states that, “Earth Day is something I really care for. We need to educate the population on ways to be more sustainable and Earth Day does so much to help that cause.”

Elaborating on this day’s importance, junior, Caleb Willems, explains, “Earth Day is important because in this busy, overwhelming world that we live in it sort of serves as a reminder that we should cherish and protect the only planet we have to live on.”

Dr. Litster, a biology professor on campus advocates that, “It’s more important now than ever. With climate change happening right now, understanding how important our earth and our resources are is important. We have one planet, one shot at it… Why not take care of what we have for future generations?”

Thinking of the holiday aspects of this day, junior Holly Kritter believes, “It should be the most important holiday, because [earth] is the only solid thing we have. Holidays worship gods that we aren’t even sure are real.”

On the same note, freshman, McKenzie Jurgens, explains Earth Day is, “A day I get to celebrate the beautiful parts of earth, so much of it is becoming ugly, humans are destroying it. Earth deserves more recognition and that’s why we need more holidays like this.”

This Earth Day may be more important now than ever according to these few UW-L students. Celebrate this Earth Day by attending the Earth Fair at Myrick Park, taking time to clean up litter around the city, or gardening with friends.

More on the Earth Day Network can be found at: http://www.earthday.org/