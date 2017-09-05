Erbert and Gerbert’s Returns to UW-L

Filed under News, Showcase

It’s a new year at UW-L, and there are many changes that have taken place over the summer. One of the most notable changes being that the sandwich shoppe, Erbert & Gerbert’s, is back. For those students who do not know Erbert & Gerbert’s used to be in Cartwright. They once had a contract with the University but was later replaced by Mondo’s Subs. Erb and Gerb’s will be reopening this fall, and it will again be replacing Mondo’s Subs at The U.

Lana Simon, Account Supervisor of Erbert & Gerbert’s, was excited to share, “The U will be the first location to be serving [Erbert & Gerbert’s] new wraps, in addition to their other popular menu items.”

Aside from the wraps, Erbert & Gerbert’s also has soup and sandwiches, but these sandwiches will certainly shake up student’s meal times. Simon describes two of sandwiches that will available at the shoppe, “the Spartan [has] chicken, cherrywood-smoked bacon and peppadew mustard” and “the Quatro [has] chicken and bacon [with] tangy, cranberry wasabi.”

The names may seem a little strange, but according Simon the sandwich shoppe itself earned its name from characters from a children’s storybook that the original founder read to his kids.

Besides Erbert & Gerbert’s isn’t looking to be your run of the mill sandwich shoppe. Eric Wolfe, president and CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s said, “Erbert & Gerbert’s prides itself on ‘Living Flavorfully.’ It’s about sandwiches you can’t find in a normal sub shop. It’s part of our culture.”

In other food related news, the hunt for a new location for the much-missed Red Mango is still on-going. Larry Ringgenberg, University Centers Director, said, “We are continuing to look for a location for Red Mango. We have some options, we need to find a space and renovate the area.” Fingers are crossed for UW-L students looking to get delicious smoothies and frozen yogurt back.

Ringgenberg also mentioned that the swipe that could previously be used at the Mondo’s in The U will be available for use at Sono instead. Sono will also be adopting the breakfast wrap that was once at Mondo’s Subs.

Einstein’s Bagels will continue to serve coffee, breakfast items, and bagels in The Student Union as well.

With these changes and potential changes on the way be sure to visit The U and treat your taste buds to everything it has to offer.