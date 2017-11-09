Post Season Preview: UWL Women’s Soccer

Close retrieved from uwlathletics.com retrieved from uwlathletics.com





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

This upcoming weekend, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Women’s soccer team has a chance to realize Head Coach Jason Murphy’s ultimate goal: to play soccer in the snow.

The Eagles will play College of St. Scholastica Saints on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex with the winner advancing to the second round Sunday.

With the regular season over and a conference championship under their belt, this season is slated to be one of the program’s best. According to wiacsports.com, the Eagles won a program best 17 wins this season and were undefeated in conference play.

“At the beginning of the year I knew with the returning core and the incoming freshman we had I felt pretty confident we could compete in the WIAC and for a conference championship,” said Murphy. “I probably would not have envisioned us going 7-0-0 [in WIAC] and running away with a lot of games, but we knew were had good talent,

UWL started out the season 5-0-2 before suffering their only loss of the season to Illinois Wesleyan University. After the loss, the Eagles went on a 12- game winning streak to close the door for the regular season.

Murphy noted, “There was not a game that really stuck out to me, but there was a three-week period in late September/early October when we were in just a mode. It did not matter who or where we played it was just a matter of time before we put some goals on the scoreboard.”

Last year the Eagles finished the season 14-5 after losing in the WIAC Championship to UW-Whitewater. This year was a different story.

“I have been really blessed to part of four amazing teams each year I have played here. Every team has felt like a family, but that’s just being a part of UWL soccer in general,” stated UWL Senior Maddie Granos. “I think this year we have a lot talent but are also super focused. We’ve had big goals from the start and we’ve been able to lock it down and go to work when we needed to.”

The Eagles were the most recognized team in the WIAC Soccer awards this season. Seven UWL players joined the 2017 All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team including Granos, UWL Freshmen Lily Brock and Kaitlyn Villars, UWL Juniors Megan Carroll, Alex Cording, Margaret Harings, and Maya Schmitt.

Harings was also named Offensive Player of the Year, and Schmitt was named Defensive Player of the Year. The UWL Coaching Staff was awarded the Coaching Staff of the Year award, while UWL Senior Rachel Rogahn made the All-Sportsmanship Team.

“Margaret Harings has been one of our best if not our best player the past two years. Maya [Schimtt] really had a standout year after changing positions every year she has been here,” praised Murphy. “I cannot say enough about Rachel [Rogahn], she probably had the best week of her career last week. This year she has braced her role and became very dangerous.”

“It’s really hard to think about my time as a student athlete being over. I owe a lot to this program in my growth as a player but even more in my growth as a person. This team is my family and I know the relationships I’ve built will last far beyond the season. It’ll be hard to be away but it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this team,” explained Granos, one of three departing seniors including Hayley Stephans and Rogahn.

In regard to the future Murphy said, “Ever since I began here I have said this program can be a national contender and can compete in the Final Fours. I do know not if we are there yet, but we have taken huge strides towards that goal.”

The weather calls for 35 degrees and cloudy on Saturday for the Eagles game against the Saints, leaving little chance of attaining Murphy’s goal of playing in the snow.