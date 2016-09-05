New humanities journal “The Confluence” comes to UWL





Filed under News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This fall, a new and exciting journal is being proposed for humanities studies students here at UW-La Crosse. The Confluence, tentatively set to start accepting admissions in September, aims to showcase the research that Liberal Arts students have explored during their undergraduate years in college.

While there are many avenues available for students to publish their studies, there is somewhat of a lack of a publicized journal that focuses strictly on academic research in the humanities departments. Currently available to all undergraduate students is the Journal of Undergraduate Research which can be accessed on https://www.uwlax.edu/urc/JUR-online/index.html, though it is broad and featured only on the UWL website. The English Department offers The Steam Ticket, The Catalyst and The Mercury, as well as a few others. These are amazing ways to publish student work, but are limited to submissions of creative fiction, or aim to share art that sparks discussion and tackle current issues, rather than displaying work that students have completed in class settings or as part of research grants.

That’s where this brand new journal comes into place. The purpose of The Confluence is meant to complement these already existing publications and its creators hope to provide a new opportunity for students to present their hard work to the world and share it with friends and family. It challenges students to not only defend their areas of study, but to also contest why this defense is necessary.

Research submissions must address at least one aspect of the prompt (which will be formally released in September) and asks students to engage in the discussions that plague all humanities majors. This includes what the purpose of a humanities degree is in the modern, technologically world, why STEM and Liberal Arts programs have become so different and separate from each other, and other problems facing those of under the umbrella of a Liberal Arts degree.

Students are encouraged to present a variety of arguments regarding fine arts, music, history, government, economics, religion, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, health and any other dialogue concerning the endless unique paths that are classified under Liberal Arts and STEM majors. Research conducted in previous class settings is welcomed, as is new work specifically targeting the prompt.

While all submissions will be accepted, remember that this is a scholarly journal. The Confluence promotes professionality, scholastic knowledge, intellectual research and thought-provoking material. Submissions should reflect this as well as demonstrate inspired work in which authors rise to the challenge of creative thinking, striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of normal thought.

So if you’ve ever gotten tired of explaining to your parents for the hundredth time why you’ve chosen Philosophy as your major, or you want to prove to your roommate that reading books and discussing ideas is just as important as data analysis and science experiments, consider submitting your work to The Confluence. It might be the perfect place for you to show your work, demonstrating where creative and academic thought join together in perfect confluence.