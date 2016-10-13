Interview with State Senator Jennifer Shilling





As someone who became politically involved right here at UW-La Crosse, State Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) knows the important role young adults can play in politics. “Young voters become life long voters,” said Shilling during an interview on Tuesday. “Decisions are made by those who show up at the polls.” Many of these decisions affect or are important to younger voters and college students, like environmental issues and student debt. Shilling understands that many people are frustrated with the tone of this election cycle, but still urges students to stay engaged in order to make change and use civility to bridge that gap.

Shilling was a political science student at UWL from 1987 to 1992. Her life in politics began on campus by running for the La Crosse county board as a 20 year old junior being opposed by a 78 year old man. She won that race and was able to represent the campus community. Apart from her time on the board, she also spent some of her time on the field as a member of the university’s club soccer team. Her teammates signed her nomination papers to get her name on the ballot.

Senator Shilling has held many different positions since then, but has never forgotten her roots. She worked several campaigns after her time at UWL before beginning her own runs for State Assembly and State Senate during the recall of Senator Dan Kapanke. Three years later, in 2014, she was elected as the State Senate Minority Leader by her fellow Democrats. “We can get through all the rhetoric, but the question at the end of the day is,” asked Shilling, “how do we govern?”

One of the main issues Shilling has been working on recently is student loan debt. The senator is hoping to reform the debt crisis by allowing borrowers to refinance. This legislation has not yet been moved to the floor, but Shilling hopes to see change for struggling students soon. “That is one of the most economically crushing issues for young people right now,” said Shilling. Just as car loans and mortgages can be refinanced, she believes students should have that same option for their debt. Senator Shilling is also opposed to the UW system cuts, as she has seen both professors and students seek out other options due to the cuts. “The university needs more friends in the legislature,” said Shilling, “the last five years have been very tough for the UW system.”

In addition to relieving students of their debt and increasing higher education funding, Senator Shilling is also a supporter of reproductive health care access, protecting La Crosse’s environment, and broadband expansion for rural communities. Although she doesn’t expect everyone from UWL to run for office like she did, Senator Shilling urged students to get involved and exercise their right to vote. If students are looking to avoid long voting lines between their classes, Shilling recommends voting early and registering to vote before October 19.