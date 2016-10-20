Head-to-Head Viewpoint: Why Vote for Hillary Clinton?

SPENCER PLATT- The New Yorker





Filed under Showcase, Viewpoint

Although there has been a strong focus during this election cycle why your vote shouldn’t be cast for each of the presidential candidates, it is also important to take a more policy-driven and positive approach to this election (no matter how difficult that may seem). A vote in this election does not come without baggage, and Hillary Clinton is no exception. If you’re looking for an article about why Clinton and Trump are bad people, look elsewhere. We have all seen those articles. If not, a two second Facebook scroll should provide all the evidence you need.

As someone who supported Bernie Sanders in the primary, Clinton was not my first choice for Commander in Chief. However, I know her policies still align more closely with my own than with any other candidate and that is why I will be casting my vote in support of her this November. That is, after all, what elections are all about.

Hillary Clinton’s experience in public service cannot go unnoticed, no matter what your opinion is about the candidate. With her experience, Clinton has been able to create policies and plans for nearly every topic that could arise as Commander in Chief. Her website is full of information about her stances and even breaks down subjects like education and economy into more specific subtopics rather than having generalized plans for multifaceted issues.

Hillary Clinton is the only candidate with specific policy plans for health issues, like addiction and substance abuse, disability rights, and mental health. She is the only candidate that has plans specific pertaining to equality in the United States, such as campaign finance and racial and gender justice. She is also the only candidate between the two major parties to use the words ‘climate change’ in reference to policies concerning green energy, reducing emissions, and protecting wildlife.

As someone who highly values education and equal access, I like that Clinton provides a layout for how she would pursue those issues. These include plans for ending campus sexual assault, taking on student debt and debt-free college, and strengthening K-12 education. One of the biggest reasons I am voting for Hillary is because she not only has these detailed solutions, but also recognizes that many issues are interconnected. She realizes that her plans on poverty will affect education access and that her energy policies can create more jobs to boost the economy, giving her policies an intersectional approach.

Her first job was sliming fish in Alaska, yet Hillary Clinton was the first First Lady to hold a postgraduate degree, which she obtained from Yale Law as one of only 27 women in a class of 235 students. Clinton won a Grammy in 1997 for her audiobook, It Takes a Village. She was also profiled as a recent college graduate by LIFE magazine. Hillary Clinton was the first woman elected to the New York Senate. Due to her extensive policy specifics, I hope you’ll consider her to be the first woman elected as President of the United States.