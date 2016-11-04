Eagles late-game score gives opening to WIAC championship





The University of Wisconsin La-Crosse hosted the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association semifinal game against the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire, Thursday, Nov. 3. Eau Claire entered the game fresh off of a two to nothing win over the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, with UWL having recently coasted to a three to zero victory over the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

In the eighth minute Sammy Lefaive, goalkeeper for Eau Claire, fumbled a cross at the near post leading to a scramble at the top of the box, but UWL failed to capitalize as three Eau Claire defenders quickly came in and disrupted any chance of a shot. The eagles then earned two corners in rapid succession in the nineteenth minute with both being handled soundly by the visitors.

As time went on UWL continually forced corner kicks, with one of them creating a header that missed the far post by a matter of inches. A perfectly placed lob pass found Maddie Granos within 10 feet of the goal to get a shot off, but right into Eau Claire’s goalies stomach. In the 39th minute Natalie Herzog blew past her defender and put a cross into the far post; both Eau Claire defender and goalie dropped to the ground and prevented what seemed like an inevitable goal. Another close chance occurred just a few seconds later as UWL nearly broke the deadlock with a header off the top of the crossbar and over. The game went into halftime scoreless with the eagles dominating play and coming just short of a goal on multiple occasions.

Later in the match a late tackle from behind earned Eau Claire the first yellow card of the game, and plenty of boos from the home crowd. After many tough chances in the final third UWL finally got the one on one shot they deserved in the 60th minute, but it was a poor one and the ball ultimately trickled wide right of the goal. Just three minutes later UWL managed to come close again and force a fully extended dive out of Lefaive in goal to give up yet another corner kick. Coming into the match this was an issue UWL knew they were going to face as head coach Jason Murphy admitted, “Eau Claire is really good defensively and there goalkeeper is phenomenal, so we knew we had to be very good in the final third.”

A ten-minute lull in play made it seem as if the game was destined for extra time until the eagles were handed a gift with a handball inside the box in the 76th minute. A slow run up, followed by a low shot to the right, and the ball was saved easily by Eau Claire’s goalie, furthering her already great game. Just as things seemed to be winding down, with both teams noticeably tired, a give and go down the left side put Haley Herzog free at the near post. The goalie comes out and slides but the ball finds the back of net, Eagles score a dramatic goal in the 87th minute to send themselves to the championship game. Head Coach Jason Murphy described his emotions when the dramatic goal went in, “I was excited for the group, they’ve worked really hard this year, so they deserve to have more continued success.”

UWL will travel to Whitewater next to play for the WIAC championship. On the upcoming match up Murphy stated: “I’m excited for our program to be back since it’s been a long time, I think when you play a great team you just have to be prepared and focused, which I think we will be. Whitewater creates some challenges for us but we create some challenges for them too so I’m excited for our players to continue to play in these big games.” The game will take place on November 5th, at 6:00pm.