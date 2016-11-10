Thanking Theo Epstein

David J. Phillip





Curses, compliments, and Cooperstown. The first were vanquished, the second received, and the third, inevitable. Theo Epstein currently holds the title of President of Baseball Operations for The Chicago Cubs, the World Series Champions of 2016. As a front office executive Epstein controls decisions on player trades, contracts, coaching positions, and monetary compensations within the organization. Epstein also has the distinct ability to bring sports franchises to a level previously unthinkable by their fan bases, and for that he will be immortalized.

On Nov. 22, 2002 he became the youngest general manager in Major League Baseball history at the age of 28. Less than two years later The Boston Red Sox ended a long and agonizing 86-year title drought to bring joy back into the hearts of all baseball fans in the northeast. Just a week ago, lightning struck twice as The Chicago Cubs ended their own 108-year streak, making Epstein the MLB’s 2016 Executive of the Year along the way.

As a graduate of Yale University Epstein was familiar with erudite work, but his passion stayed focused on baseball. Utilizing his love of the game and newly accomplished professional degree in law he quickly progressed through league offices before landing in Boston. Drafting and trading players can often be a gamble, with hindsight showing you blatantly obvious mistakes, but Epstein has continually “won” on the majority of interactions with other organizations; meaning he got more in return for what he gave up. His influence was immediately felt as acquisitions for Nomar Garciaparra, Kevin Millar, and Curt Schilling were made in his first year for the Red Sox; with all three playing integral roles into the 2004 championship. In Chicago his impact resonated with trades acquiring Anthony Rizzo, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and Aroldis Chapman, just to name a few. Those four specifically are now perennial all-stars and some of the most dominant players in the MLB.

Epstein will be remembered for his contributions within the league office, but the salient aspect of his time in baseball is the complete change in culture among two of the most historic and popular organizations in MLB. Boston conquered the notion of being The New York Yankee’s little brother that always lost, and the Cubs can no longer use the phrase “loveable losers” in a self-inflicted and demeaning way. Both organizations suffered for decades, leaving fans wondering if something truly was written in the stars against them. While curses were left to blame for poor results, and fans and players got scapegoated, Epstein came to work everyday and just happened to end every narrative himself.

Aside from being an immensely successful executive Epstein has maintained an endearing quality to his personality throughout his tenure in the MLB. In 2005 after abruptly resigning (and returning a few months later) on Halloween night, he left Fenway Park wearing a gorilla suit to avoid media attention. During games away from Chicago this past season he also developed the affinity for eating lunch in the empty bleachers at Wrigley Field, and even sits in them during home games wearing street clothes. In public appearances his demeanor is always reserved and with concise language, rarely ostentatiously dressed, and it often leaves many to wonder how the prescience of his actions have gained him so much success at such a young age. When viewing Theo Epstein’s life and accomplishments from an outside perspective it almost defies logic, which all Red Sox and Cubs fan are certainly willing to overlook.

The significance of playing a pivotal role in two of the greatest sports stories in the modern era should be revered for as long as baseball exists. The only question left to ask is… When will the Cleveland Indians hire him, and for how much money?