Conor McCregor, The Notorious Showman

Conor McGregor, The Notorious Showman





Sports

Oratory skills have been a foundation of successful public figures for centuries. From Greek philosophers and Abraham Lincoln, to Barack Obama and Muhammad Ali, speeches and witty wordplay have captivated audiences for centuries. Conor “The Notorious” McGegor, the Ultimate Fighting Championships featherweight champion, also possesses a similar skillset when given a platform to speak. While McCregor’s place in history should not be compared to people previously listed, the blend of his oratory skills and fighting ability has turned him into one of the most potent figures in the sports world today.

Mixed Martial Arts is among the most brutal and entertaining sports ever created. With a combination of kickboxing, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the product itself demands recognition from audiences interested in chaotic and often hyper-violent sporting events. McGregor understands this, but he also understands the monetary potential behind exposure.

In our modern society much of the media we consume consists of an idea, quote, or action, condensed into easily accessible sound bites and video clips. McGregor plays into this by developing quick-witted one-liners and maintaining a loquacious personality, providing audiences with entertainment, and leaving them craving more.

As a professional fighter his job is to entertain, the basis behind all sports. Embodying a lifestyle of entertainment value separates McGregor from the pack. His entire persona revolves around blatant showmanship, and it works perfectly. Being the UFC’s biggest draw allows McGregor to constantly push the envelope in what is deemed acceptable to marketing a fight card, and the company allows it since his performances break records in sales for them. If more fighters followed Conor’s actions they would reap the benefits of stardom and pay-per-view incentives, which are all too important in a sport where losing and irrelevancy can come in the blink of an eye.

McGregor distinguishes himself from the ordinary verbal sparring and banter associated with UFC fighters by making his insults personal. Much of his antics are with a smug grin creeping across his face, knowing he has the fortitude to break his opponent down. He has the unique ability to get an opponent, and more importantly a crowd, emotionally invested in what he is saying.

The opposition is left to either challenge him in the media and risk embarrassment before even laying their hands on him, or sit back reticently and allow him to steal the spotlight. The sport is incredibly physically demanding, adding the same intensity to the mental approach is how McGregor delivers attrition to his opponent over an eight-week training camp. By forcing himself inside his opponent’s head the other fighter can potentially lose focus, or worse let their emotions take over while inside the cage.

As a person unwilling to flinch with a microphone in his hand, Conor has taken it upon himself to apply his brash personality to his fighting style as well. He routinely throws unconventional kicks and punches, dazzling viewers and opponents alike; and is willing to fight at a weight disadvantage on short notice.

McGregor is keen enough to realize that holding back in any facet of his career will prove fatal to his audacious antics; thus, his risk taking has provided him the opportunity to make bold claims since his actions reflect them, which plays right into his hands.

Wearing custom suits, driving a Rolls Royce, and slinging direct insults his opponent’s way every chance he gets, are all part of the created persona that fans love. The man is a magnetic talent in a sport already driven by fast-paced, electrifying action. Whether or not he will become one of MMA’s all time great fighters is yet to be seen, but few have made the journey as enjoyable to watch as McGregor.

In the near future the sport will see similar personalities rise following the same promotional model as the Irish featherweight before them, but none will have embraced it as candidly as The Notorious.