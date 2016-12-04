Swinging Yuletide Puts Community in Holiday Spirit





UW-L and community jazz ensembles performed in the annual Swinging Yuletide this past Friday night in Valhalla.

On Dec. 2, Swinging Yuletide brought together students, their families, and community members who enjoy jazzed holiday music. Students in both UW-L Jazz Ensembles, which are directed by UW-L Director of Jazz Studies and Senior Lecturer, Karyn Quinn, performed at the event. Various holiday classics were featured, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Jingle Bells,” “Frosty The Snowman,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “Let It Snow.”

5th Year Senior, Brett Humler, is a member of UW-L Jazz Orchestra and the assistant conductor of the UW-L Jazz Ensemble. He commented on his conducting experience.

Humler stated, “The assistant conducting is a spot I was excited to take, but learned quickly that I had to do a lot more than I bargained for. Doing the actual conducting is only a small portion of the job. All of the logistics behind setting up stages, moving of equipment, catering to the artists for the jazz residency, etc. it makes me feel like I should be considered a production manager too. A lot of people look past that part.”

In May 2016, Humler will be graduating from UW-L; he also discussed what it means to him to play and conduct in his last Swinging Yuletide.

Hulmer discussed, “My last concert as an undergrad was a pretty cool moment. The jazz program at UW-L is something that really shaped my musical career and I have nothing but gratitude for that. Not only have I learned a lot, but I also feel professionally prepared for the next step after UWL. Lastly, I have to thank Karyn Quinn indefinitely for all she has taught me along these past 5 years. Without her help I wouldn’t be in the place I am today with music.”

In addition to the UW-L Jazz Ensembles, La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, the La Crosse Jazz Quartet and the Coulee Chordsmen also performed at the event. Directed by a retired Doctor of UW-L, Greg Balfany, the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra, which is Western Wisconsin’s only jazz repertory orchestra, performed multiple pieces. These included Les Brown’s “The Nutcracker Suite.” With a mixed repertoire of instrumental and vocal music, Ms. Quinn, UW-L Music Department Chair Dr. Christopher Frye, singer and drummer Tim Henke and saxophonist Dr. Balfany performed as the La Crosse Jazz Quartet. To end, dressed in their red suit jackets, the Coulee Chordsmen delivered a great vocal performance of holiday acapella pieces.

UW-L 5th senior, Catherine Purdy, also attended the event and commented on her experience.

Purdy stated, “This is the second year I have attended Swinging Yuletide. It’s a great experience to get in the holiday spirit with my friends and enjoy music from talented students and community members.”

If you are interested in learning about more events in the Jazz Studies Program, you can visit their website: https://www.uwlax.edu/music/jazz/. You can also visit the UW-L Music Department’s website to find out about more music events: https://www.uwlax.edu/music/.