UW-L Gymnastics Successful on Senior Night

Filed under Showcase, Sports

The Eagles captured the win Friday night with a score of 191.675 to UW-Whitewater’s 191.275. UW-L set a season high on the balance beam with 48.175. The Eagles went on to earn 47.625 on vault, 48.000 on floor and 47.875 on uneven parallel bars.

Friday’s meet was the last one at home for UW-L Gymnastics Seniors, Ana Ginter, Kari Willet, Savana Kettner, and Elsa Spitzmueller.

“UW-L gymnastics has taught me far more than I ever imagined. Definitely it taught me how to persevere through a lot,” remarked Spitzmueller.

Head coach Kaci Crawford praised the departing Seniors, stating “I think for our Seniors, they’ve been doing this their whole life, and to take their career as far as it can go. It teaches them ‘You know what? You can overcome anything and be anything you want to be.’”

“My favorite part [of UW-L gymnastics] is definitely my teammates and the coaching staff. They’ve made me who I am and lift me up each day. They make me happy to come to practice every day and do what I do. It’s all for them,” continued Spitzmueller.

Spitzmueller tied for first on floor with UW-L teammates, Willett and Junior Samantha Wiekamp (9.725). Kettner finished in fifth on floor (9.650).

Willett also tied for first on balance beam with fellow Eagle, Junior Leah Spankowski, both scoring 9.700.

Willett snagged third on vault with 9.675 while Wiekamp went on to secure second in all-around with a score of 38.225.

Wiekamp also landed in fifth place on the balance beam (9.650) while UW-L teammate, Junior Amy Enright, followed with sixth on beam (9.600).

Enright earned first on uneven parallel bars with 9.725 and Eagle Sophomore Abby Ostrovsky, tied for second on bars (9.675). UW-L Sophomore Dani Barmore grabbed fourth on bars with a score of 9.650.

“I thought we did awesome today. This was easily the best meet we’ve had all season. So, I’m hoping for it to just keep going up hill from here,” reflected Spitzmueller, “I thought we really turned it around this meet.”

“[The meet] was very exciting. It was cutthroat from the event to event. It showed we can handle that pressure and be mentally prepared in those situations and be our best,” commented Crawford.

Spitzmueller gave a piece of advice for her freshmen teammates. “Take each moment. It’s so cliché, but it goes so fast. Cherish the time you have here and really work hard. I think that’s the biggest one. The harder you work, the more you’ll get out of it.”

The team will continue to capitalize on their hard work at their next meet against Winona State University (Minn.) Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m.