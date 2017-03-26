UW-L’s Women’s Lacrosse Team Upsets Winona

The women’s lacrosse team of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse played their first home game against Winona State University at Veteran’s Memorial Field Friday, March 24.

The team provides students with no previous experience an opportunity to become immersed in a game that many might not be familiar with. The lacrosse team at UW-L promotes a competitive environment with frequent games between other schools while still helping those who haven’t played before learn and grow.

The sport dates back to some of the first Native Americans in North America and is considered by many to be the first sport played in the United States. It is similar to hockey except with players running on grass and a rubber ball is used rather than a puck.

The game began with Winona State earning an early penalty shot which shot off the left side of the bar, allowing UW-L to regain control. Winona quickly got the ball back and this time they found the back of the net but the goal was disallowed by the referee because of a foul. The missed opportunities cost them as the Eagles scored on the next possession to take an early lead.

Winona’s first goal came off a quick pass into the middle directly in front of goal, an immediate shot was thrown low and to the goalies right for a goal. Winona doubled their lead immediately after. Just before the break UW-L forced in a scrappy goal to equalize.

Winona’s attackers continued to score goals through individual efforts. The team’s forwards repeatedly made quick runs at goal with multiple UWL defenders attached to their hip but were still able to drill the ball into the ground for scores.

The game continued its frenetic pace as Winona then took the lead back with two quick goals; within the next minute UWL equalized again much to the enjoyment of the crowd who appeared to be huge supporters of the latest goal scorer. Winona put in a scrappy goal to level the score just before the halftime break.

Both teams got a quick goal to begin the second half, but UWL continued to have an eye for goal as they instantly took the lead again on a bullet of a shot.

The first and only yellow card of the game was earned by the eagles after a hard collision that saw both players charge at the ball and subsequently crash to the ground.

After falling behind UW-L called a timeout to regroup. Whatever was discussed paid off as a quick pass from the flank of the goal found an attacker sitting in front of goal that caught and shot in one fluid motion for the score. The crafty goal didn’t give UWL the momentum they needed though as Winona stormed back to score two more quick goals, forcing the eagle’s defense to have a conference and reassess.

The Eagles made a quick break down the left side before switching the ball to the opposite side of the field and finding the open player. The attacker cut inside and put a low shot in for UWL’s first lead since very early in the game.

As time waned down, the home team rattled off three unanswered goals to pull back ahead in the closing moments. A strong finish secured a come from behind victory for UW-L.