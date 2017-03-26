UW-L’s Rec Sports Hosts 3 v 3 Basketball Tournament

Students compete in the UW-L 3v3 Basketball Tournament
Cal U'Ren





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Recreational Eagle Center hosted a 3 versus 3 basketball tournament Saturday, March 25. The event gave students an opportunity to play the game they love in a less formal way.

The tournament allowed for open divisions, meaning that there was no ranking of teams such as “A League” or “B League.” With the style of play already altered due to having four less players on the court at all times, this made for exciting and fast paced games.

Each game was played until a team reached twenty-one points, a rule similar to how many informal gym games are played where the score limit is either eleven or twenty-one. During close games winners were also forced to win by two, which created an added intensity not normally seen in intramural sports since the clock usually dictates how the game is played in the final moments.

Seven teams participated with some teams only playing with two players. Each team was also given a substitute to rotate in if needed.

“We saw it as an opportunity to increase participation within the campus, giving the individuals another chance to play basketball as well as feed into the March madness season” explained Austin Sanderson, UW-L Coordinator of Sports Clubs and Events.

March Madness is the informal name for the NCAA Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament. The fervor of the upsets and bracket breakers has inspired some fans to take to the court.

The idea for a 3 vs. 3 Basketball Tournament has been around for more than five years, with tweaks being made along the way. Sanderson stated, “It started when I was an undergraduate here around 2008. It was an outdoor basketball tournament like at the park, but the weather was hit or miss so we moved it indoors.”

Another aspect that appeared to make the tournament a success was that each team was guaranteed two games regardless of whether they won or lost. This made it worthwhile for students to sign up since they knew they would get their money’s worth of competition.

The unique tournament was created for the benefit of both students and staff. Sanderson noted, “From a staffing perspective the goal was planning an event that they enjoy themselves too.”

The tournament lasted approximately two hours and with winners of the tournament earning an intramural championship t-shirt. It was clear that most participants chose to play to experience the different dynamic that was created by the guidelines of the tournament.