UW-L Street Fair

Filed under Features, Showcase

The Street Fair is an annual event held by Chartwells dining services. The event featured multiple stands with free food and drink giveaways along with activities to reduce waste and increase sustainability.Inflatable games and other activities were also available for anyone to use.

Christy Ihrke, UW-L Dining Services worker stated, “The Street Fair is meant mainly to bring students together during this stressful time of the year leading up to finals.” Ihrke elaborates, “We are giving away food to students and children passing through with inflatable activities set up as well. We figured food and games would be a great way to bring students together on campus.”

Chartwells also featured a sustainability informational stand about reducing food waste. Judy Arney, UW-L senior stated, “At the Street Fair we are giving out information on how to reduce your personal waste. We also did a herb planting activity, where we planted things like oregano, thyme, bay leaves, and more.” Arney expands, “We also gave out a sheet on how to properly care for your herb plants so they will survive easily.”

Jack Redell, UW-L junior shared his thoughts on the event, stating, “I think it’s really cool that they set up this event to give everyone free stuff. I wish the weather held up longer so I could’ve used one of the inflatable games.” Redell elaborates, “I also really liked the booth on sustainability, I hope my thyme will flourish.”

Overall, there were a large amount of students who attended the event. Chartwells will continue this event next year in the spring semester.