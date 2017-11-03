Changes to UWL Athletics on the Horizon

Sports

University of Wisconsin- La Crosse Athletics Department has been the center of attention in recent weeks due to rumors of plans to cut a sports team and the possible addition of two more.

UWL Director of Athletics Kim Blum proved parts of these rumors stating “UWL Athletics is in the process of adding Women’s Golf and evaluating the feasibility Women’s Lacrosse”

UWL is the only WIAC member that does not have a Women’s Golf program as of 2017.

According to Blum, Women’s Golf could be a UWL sport by as soon as next academic year. Right now, UWL is in the process of solidifying a local golf course for the team to play on.

“Women’s Lacrosse is a little further out. We (UWL Athletics) are still trying to figure out what this sport means to our campus… but it is an intent,” said Blum.

An addition of any sport would be new students at UWL and around the La Crosse community. The last time a sport was added to UWL was in 1992 with the addition of Women’s Soccer according to uwlathletics.com.

In 2009, both the salaries for UWL Baseball and Men’s Tennis were cut. Luckily for UWL and the community, through alumni support and fundraising, the money needed to keep the programs running were raised and both programs could continue, according the Blum.

Now eight years later more funds need to be raised for both teams, but for UWL Baseball there has been a connection made with another local baseball team, the La Crosse Loggers.

UWL Men’s Tennis has not be as fortunate and still needs to raise a significant amount of money by January 1, 2018 to keep the program at UWL for another five years.

“I really want to emphasize our intent is not to let Men’s Tennis dismantle. That is the last thing as an Athletic Director I ever want to happen,” noted Blum, “We are working hard to make sure we can make ends meet and enjoy our Men’s Tennis program for years to come.”

Another part of the rumors was that UWL Athletics is not compliant with Title IX. According to NCAA.com, Title IX requires that women and men be provided equitable opportunities to participate in sports. Title IX does not require institutions to offer identical sports but an equal opportunity to play.

Blum said, “UWL is compliant with Title IX, we are just trying to stay ahead of Title IX… and we are being cognizant of what that law is and what our obligations are.”

UWL Athletics currently sits at nine men’s sports programs and ten women’s sports programs. Those numbers might be changing within the next few years, but UWL Athletics will make formal announcements when or if these changes will happen.