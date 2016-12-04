UW-L Korean Percussion Ensembles create the sounds of Korea





An almost full house of audience members listened to the sounds of Korea during the UW-L Korean Percussion Ensembles performance on Wed. in Annett Recital Hall.

Since the fall of 2001, Professor of Music Education Dr. Soojin Kim Ritterling has directed the Korean percussion ensembles at UW-L. With three volunteer students, Dr. Ritterling created the first ensemble, and due to the group’s success, two additional ensembles were organized. There are three ensembles offered at UW-L, including Korean Percussion Ensemble, Advanced Korean Percussion Ensemble and Women’s Samulnori Ensemble. The percussionists used the Modeum Buk which are an assortment of different size drums which are similar to Japanese Taiko drums to create Korean music. In addition to the drums, a specific percussionist used a Kkwaenggwari which is a small gong while another used a Jing which is a large gong.

By performing in more than 20 concerts each academic year, UWL Korean Percussion Ensemble has received national recognition. UWL is the only university in the United States that offers Korean culture with percussion performance as a course. Director Dr. Ritterling commented on the importance of having this program at UWL.

Dr. Ritterling stated, “The ensemble increases the reputation of our university and campus life because it is a very unique ethnic music ensemble in this country. The program directly enhances the diverse cultural life of the institution and affects the external view of the university enhancing the value of all our degrees and programs.”

She continued by discussing what it means to her to direct these ensembles, “My passion with Korean traditional percussion music became a catalyst for my teaching, scholarship, and service due to the nature of my role as a teacher-scholar-performer-director. Often performing at public schools, the ensemble gives children and adults alike the opportunity to play authentic Korean percussion instruments from halfway around the world.”

Percussionists in each ensemble come from various backgrounds. UWL 5th Year Senior Derek Schmidtke commented on why he has continued to be part of this ensemble year after year.

Schmidtke discussed, “I started doing Korean Percussion Ensemble to get back to my roots. I was originally adopted from Korea, so I thought this would be a good way to learn more about the culture. Being part of this group I’ve had many opportunities that I would not have otherwise. I was able to attend a music conference in Nashville to perform and I also have played with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.”

Schmidtke also provided an explanation on why he thinks people are interested in this type of music by stating, “I think people are interested in this music because it is new and exciting. Many people have never heard of a Korean percussion ensemble and the fusion of traditional farmers’ music with exciting dances and rhythms really make for a good show.”

If you are interesting in learning more about performances from any of the UWL Korean Percussion Ensembles or what to participate in an ensemble next semester, you can visit the UWL Music Department’s website: https://www.uwlax.edu/music/.