Student Senators Tackle Issues in D.C

UW-L Student Senators pose with Congressman Ron Kind.





While students were away on winter break, UW-L’s student government representatives were hard at work in the nation’s capital.

UW-L’s Student Government Representatives, President Jacob Schimmel; Vice President Patrick Brever; State Affairs Director Tyler Halloran; and Senator Weston Floerke, headed out to Washington D.C. to meet with federal representatives and discuss the issues facing students in higher–education institutions across Wisconsin. These meetings involved provoking conversations on issues such as student loans, the Pell Grant, and sexual violence on college campuses.

President Jacob Schimmel reflects on this unique opportunity, “Our trip gave the legislators a chance to hear from students, which we definitely shouldn’t take for granted.”

Likewise Schimmel explained that the legislators found it refreshing to see students visiting from afar. Halloran stated, “A lot of offices said they don’t see students from more than one or two states over very often, so it was nice to get the Mid-West voice out there.”

The UW-L students met with many different offices and representatives while in D.C., but there were a few that stood out. The students explained in agreement that their meeting with Congressman Ron Kind (D-Wis.) was quite productive. Kind benefitted greatly from programs such as the Pell Grant and federal student loans while in his undergrad, so he understood the financial issues students are facing today.

Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) were also amongst the more memorable meetings. Halloran was specifically impressed with how Johnson allotted a substantial amount of time to personally meet with the students.

These meetings were not just talk, but it appeared these representatives are ready to take action.

While the issues on the itinerary were incredibly important, many agreed that there must be more done to combat sexual violence on college campuses across the nation. Since the return from D.C. Schimmel has been working with a D.C. office to draft a statement on this issue on behalf of Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.). Schimmel clarified that while it is not a legal action, it is the first step to creating awareness about sexual violence and assault on campuses.

Meanwhile, Halloran has been working with the Environmental Defense Fund to establish chapter in the UW system.

This is just the beginning for these UW-L representatives, throughout the semester Halloran will be planning lobbying trips to the state capital to speak with local representatives about issues in the state of Wisconsin. Schimmel encourages students to take advantage of these opportunities because he explained that it is not very often that students get to speak face-to-face with their legislators and inspire change.