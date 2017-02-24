Student Association Elects Two New Justices to Student Court

Filed under Features, News, Showcase

On Feb. 22, the UW-L Student Association appointed two new justices to the UW-L Student Court.

The purpose of the Student Court is stated in the Preamble to the UW-L Student Association Rules of Procedure, “Judicial authority is granted to the Student Court by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Association Constitution and to this end the Court is vested with the power to uphold the Constitution, interpret its meaning, and to adjudicate disputes within the Student Association and its members, as well as any UWLSA recognized organization.”

David Fernandez and Haley Maus entered the Senate Chambers on Wednesday night as students and by the end of the night they left as Student Court Justices. A job they both explained they take seriously.

Maus explained, “It’s an opportunity, and I try to use that term non-selfishly, it’s really a place where we are coming together in support of our students, faculty, and supporting staff of the university in order to make decisions based on the UWL constitution in a way that is fair and equitable to all.”

Fernandez added, “For me, besides the responsibilities of the court I always want to be a part of the association as a whole, so that means I’m a part of that dialogue shaping policy for students.”

Fernandez is a sophomore at UW-L and is involved with organizations on and off campus. He is a member of LASO (Latin American Student Organization) on campus, and tutors Spanish speaking students through the Mentoring and Readiness for College program (M.A.R.C).

When asked why he applied to be a Student Court Justice Fernandez replied, “With my professional goals, I want to go into law school, but I didn’t do it for me personally. I basically want to dedicate my life to public service and part of that is holding government officials accountable”

For Maus the position of Student Court Justice allows her to be an agent of change for the community, “The political climate really pushed me to take a more non-passive stance. I wanted to be a part of something, and really add value and change to the UW-La Crosse community.”

Maus explained that she was very active in student government throughout high school and has been looking for a way to get involved on campus. She is also involved with diversity organizations on campus, such as Black Student Unity (BSU) and ALANA (Asian, Latina, African, and Native American) Women.

“I just want everyone to know that they can use the court if they feel their rights are not being defended or being breached. That they can use this institution that is at the disposal of the students,” expressed Fernandez.

Maus shared, “The court is an underrepresented part of our self-governance and it should be a powerful tool that students can use. We are here to help them and to be a part of a just UW-L.”

Both Justices reflected on the amount of paper work they have already received and how it only makes them more excited for the job. Maus concluded, “I’m excited! This is what we are here for. It’s important and crucial that it is students making these kind of decisions.”