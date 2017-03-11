Alpha Phi Raises Heart Health Awareness with Mr. Heartthrob Pageant





Male students representing several organizations on campus competed Tuesday in Alpha Phi’s annual Mr. Heartthrob pageant. Proceeds from the event help combat and raise awareness for women’s heart health.

The Mr. Heartthrob event is Alpha Phi’s largest event of the spring semester according to Jade Nolden, a member of the sorority. Nolden said that the sorority prepares for the event over a couple of months by collecting performers, judges, and props. Both Nolden and fellow Alpha Phi member, Emily Lyall, commented on how excited they were for everyone to see the contestants acts.

“All the guys are really excited. They understand how this is a big event for us and how [heart health] affects our community,” stated Nolden.

The men in attendance stated their reasons for participating in an introduction video. Some commented on personal stories relating to heart health others competed because of their desire to win. All contestants were competing for a good cause.

Matt Sukovich, representing Lambda Chi Alpha, said he participated for two reasons, “I wanted to support a great cause, but also to get some recognition for our fraternity because it is so new to campus.”

The gentlemen brought entertainment to the stage, especially during the talent portion of the pageant. The acts varied: singing and dancing were common, while one contestant showed his ability to crush cans with his butt. Sock puppets, a SNL Chippendale performance, and some summer “jorts” also made appearances throughout the night.

Mitchell Cook, a contestant representing the La Crosse Exercise and Health Program, had a unique tie to the cause, as he helps teach the University’s Adult Fitness and Cardiac Rehabilitation exercise programs. There were a few senior members of the community who attend his aerobic classes in the audience on Tuesday night that he dedicated his lip sync and dance performance to. Cook was awarded with first runner up in the Mr. Heartthrob pageant.

To which one of the ladies replied, “He’s a great teacher and we knew he would do great in the show.”

A title was also awarded Tuesday night to Delta Sigma Phi’s Jordan Jones. When asked who his heart beats for, Jones responded that it beats for his mother. This, along with a performance of “Check Yes Juliet” by We The Kings, earned him the title of Mr. Congeniality.

Although he didn’t win a title, Jacob Poches reflected on the evening stating, “It was a great time getting to know all the guys from all the other organizations… and it was a fun crowd to perform in front of.”

The man who walked away with the Alpha Phi Mr. Heartthrob title was the UW-L Vanguard, Allante Walker. When asked how he felt about the win Walker commented, “It feels good to be representing the Vanguards in this capacity.”

Above all, Walker stressed the importance of the cause, “I just think everyone should live their life to the fullest, and you can’t do that if you don’t have a healthy heart and if you are limited by that.”