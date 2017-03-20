Campus, Community Connections Through Coffee

The La Crosse community is home to roughly eight independently owned and run cafes. This is highly convenient with the amount of high schools and universities in the area for studying purposes, group meetings, or just a relaxed place to hang out with friends.

Located in the Jackson Plaza on 1014 19th Street South, Bean Juice Coffee Roasters is a quaint espresso bar further from campus with spacious seating and views of the bluffs. The shop roasts all of their regular and flavored coffee beans in house and serves a variety of craft espresso drinks and homemade food items.

Bean Juice Barista and UW-L sophomore Devin Fuchsteiner likes the cafe for more than the simple coffee appeals. “There’s a few teachers that come in, high school and professors,” Fuchsteiner explains that it’s nice to see familiar faces outside of the university setting. “Working here has definitely connected me to faculty, and given somewhat of a direction in my academics. Aside from teachers, a lot of students come here to study. I’ve came here with students from Viterbo and UW-L, and made friends with students while working too.” For students looking for a way to connect with others off of campus, spending time at cafes such as Bean Juice may be beneficial. Fuchsteiner goes on to say, “the most impactful aspect of working here is the variety of conversations and people you meet that connects you to the community.”

Don’t know what to order? UW-L senior and Bean Juice Barista, Rylee Hedberg recommends an “iced almond milk mocha, and definitely a cinnamon twist!” Bean Juice coffee can also be found at the new McCaffrey’s, Global Grounds Café. Gluten-free and vegan options are readily available at this café located just across from Cartwright. More information about Bean Juice can be found at http://beanjuicecoffee.com/ and about Global Grounds on their Facebook page.

Just down the road from Bean Juice is Javavino. This more restaurant-style cafe is home to the nitro-brew coffee. Serving a variety of wine and beers, Javavino may be a place to hang out and study for students 21+. More info at http://www.javavinolax.com/

Jules’ Coffee, located in downtown La Crosse on 4th and Pearl Street serves imported coffee beans and all organic, homemade foods. One aspect that sets this cafe apart is their homemade syrups. UW-L freshman, Sarah Desch, states that she likes “seeing students that [she’s] been in class with previously and being like, ‘oh hey nice to see you!’ and then kind of having that new friend. It’s just a nice way to branch out.”

More about Jules’ Coffee can be found on their Facebook page.

Just around the street corner from Jules’ is the very popular Root Note. This cafe serves a variety of fresh crepes, salads, and chili along with their Kickapoo Coffee. UW-L Junior, Travis McKeon spoke to working at The Root Note, “you meet a lot of different people who you normally wouldn’t meet. There’s a lot of people who have a lot of different outlooks that you wouldn’t necessarily find on campus.” McKeon encourages students to get off-campus and study at The Root Note, “it’s a great place to study. Very relaxing, with a good atmosphere to get work done.”

Not your typical cafe, The Root Note also offers open mic nights and live music events. Other information about The Root Note is on their Facebook page.

A few other cafes downtown include River Rocks and The Charmant cafes. Both a part of local hotels, students are welcome to come and study at these establishments. The Charmant vends Kickapoo Coffee and Milwaukee Rishi Tea.

Just a few blocks east is Grounded. Closing at 5 p.m. on weekdays, this coffee shop is the perfect spot to study for those with night classes. Manager, Danny, boasts about the “10% student discount” that the shop offers.

Closer to campus, the brand new Cool Beans cafe also serves Kickapoo Coffees. The owner, George Baldwin, explains that “there’s a lot of local aspects to this place, all of the artwork on the wall is local art work that is available for purchase. The chairs are from a local high school and the tables are from a local hotel.” Aside from this, Baldwin goes on to explain that they’re “not a chain, we found the best locally sourced products we could.” Open until 10 p.m. every night, Cool Beans is a close-to-campus library alternative.