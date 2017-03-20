Traveling Abroad in College





Studying abroad is a common thing for many college students to partake in. However, most don’t realize that traveling abroad on their own time is doable. Speaking with various students and post-grads, there are many ways to travel without having to study abroad that are financially doable and realistic.

In my travels to Australia this spring break I met multiple people from different countries who were all living in Sydney on working visas. My cousin Kim Miresse, who attended UW-Eau Claire for undergrad and UW-Madison for graduate school started living in Sydney on a working visa about 11 months ago. Her boyfriend and Australian native Josh Meadows explains that he’s found “there’s just less commitments. There’s no career you’re in, no ties to anything. When I left Australia I basically quit my job, sold all my things, packed one bag and got on a plane. Once I was in Canada I worked it all out from there.”

He explained that many don’t think it’s realistic, but there are many job opportunities in hospitality around the world. “You’re much more ‘go with the flow’ when you’re young, and you have to embrace that if you want to allow yourself to travel.” Meadows spent two years living and working in Canada at a Four Seasons Hotel. At the end of April, Miresse and Meadows are moving to New Zealand on working visas. They both recommend using “travel jars” to put loose change in to save up for future adventures.

UW-L junior Nicole Poellinger studied abroad in the U.K. for a semester. Poellinger believes that “it’s important to travel abroad as a college student because it’s the only time in our life where we won’t be tied down to a career,” and that, “life isn’t meant to be lived in one place.” One can study abroad through UW-L using this link to fill out an application: https://www.uwlax.edu/international-education/

Continuing my travels through Sydney, I stumbled upon The Grounds of Alexandria, where I met many people from around the world working on year-long visas as servers, baristas, and bartenders. Hanna Avdic from Sweden works as a bartender while traveling around the globe annually on work visas. Avdic hopes to extend her stay in Sydney, and eventually backpack through Asia. Her co-bartender Daniel Kenn moved from Norway and wishes to extend his stay in Sydney as well because of his hate for winters.

Waitress for The Potting Shed restaurant in The Grounds of Alexandria, Heather Rose, states that “you meet like-minded people” when traveling. Rose is from Florida and has lived in countries in Asia and South America. Rose began to travel using “G Adventures” where she completed travel tours, staying in hostels and meeting many people along the way. She hopes to move to New York after completing her year in Sydney.

Travel tours happen at G Adventures and through other travel companies. More info can be found at the following links:

https://www.gadventures.com/

https://www.efcollegebreak.com/