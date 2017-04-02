UW-L Baseball Season Preview

Sports

The baseball team for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse hopes to continue the success it has seen the last few seasons.

After competing in back to back NCAA Division III World Series, expectations going into the season are understandably high. The team has earned an outstanding record in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) each of the last 3 seasons, but saw key players graduate in 2016.

Without players like Taylor Kohlwey and Alex Cordova on the field, the Eagles have been forced to adapt their play to maintain success. This has also left the door open for sophomores and even freshman to see playing time.

In the past, the Eagles could rely on their offense to give them the support needed, this year it’s a different story. Head Coach, Chris Schwarz stated, “The last two years especially, our offense has really led the way. Some very experienced three and four year starters, a lot of those guys are gone.”

While this may seem like adversity, UW-L has still utilized other key elements of the game to win this season, primarily pitching and defense.

“This year is more about finding a way towards getting quality at bats. To this point, our pitching has been able to get it done,” remarked Schwarz.

Different formulas have been used to win in the first stretch of the season, but one theme will continue to be UW-L’s foundation. Schwarz stated it, “Pitch well enough and long enough until our offense can put a couple up.” It might not be the most glamorous approach, but as long as it’s effective you’d be hard pressed to find a coach anywhere that minds.

Although double-digit run totals haven’t yet appeared as often as the last two years, keeping opponent’s offenses subdued has worked. The team relies on other factors to win, and it’s worked so far as the Eagles are off to a solid ten and 3 record, with conference play soon approaching.

Recently, UW-L and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have been the top WIAC teams competing for conference titles. The head to head match ups are critical, but Schwarz mentioned how important it was to avoid slipping up versus other opponents that aren’t as revered. “It’s about not having any let downs in any of the other games to be in the hunt at the end,” noted Schwarz. Winning every game that the Eagles appear to be the favorites will a challenge moving ahead.

With conference play beginning next week the games will only increase in importance. The Eagles will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the College of St. Scholastica this Sunday before heading to Whitewater for two pivotal games to open WIAC play next weekend.

UW-L has been a national contender the past two seasons; with a young team and strong fundamentals the eagles look to build on the past and continue both their excellent conference play and national stature. The team has begun strong and appears poised to continue the momentum down the stretch during the next few months.