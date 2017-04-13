ATP Full Disclosure: Open Stage. Open Mic. Open Minds

Features, Showcase

Students on the search for entertainment as well as those looking to entertain can attend Awareness Through Performance’s Open Mic Night on Thurs., April 13, 2017. ATP invites all students to the Entertainment Café in the Student Union from 6-8 p.m. to engage in this event. Whether it is a spoken word piece, song, performance, speech, or any other form of expression students will have a chance to share it with their peers.

Awareness Through Performance promotes greater consciousness around social justice, which is the inspiration behind this event. Amanda Goodenough is the Assistant Director of Campus Climate who also provides leadership for ATP.

Goodenough explained, “We created this event to give people a platform to speak their truth and share their stories around campus climate experiences, identity issues/struggles or social justice passions/interests.”

The event will work similar to a standard Open Mic night, offering a spot for any performance. The Open Mic night calls on poets, artists, musicians and performers to embrace their inner activist and share with UW-L.

“Since it’s an open mic, we never know what the content will look/sound like,” Goodenough describes, “I believe this event can offer our campus a glimpse into other people’s’ experiences. This can be eye-opening or validating depending on whether you relate to the message or not.”

Danny Bicoy and Miriam Hurula will serve as the emcees for the evening’s event. The duo will be hosting this semester’s Open Mic night, breaking up the acts and keeping the show going.

Hurula explained, “I think that these types of events are very important because people feel like they can speak their minds about issues without feeling judged for the things they believe in.”

Some members of ATP look forward to this event due to the empowerment an Open Mic event can provide. Jamie Capetillo is an ATP troupe leader and advocates for an open stage, “Open Mics have always been culturally empowering.” Capetillo continues, “They allow voices that have been silenced and marginalized a chance to speak.”

Other members of ATP anticipate the great time that comes along with performing. ATP troupe leader, Isaiah Thomas, shared thoughts on the night, “I hope to see a bunch of folks just having fun and embracing the talent and people around them.” Thomas also reminisced on previous events, “The last open mic night I attended, it was amazing the feel of community that was present and the connection the audience had with those who went on stage.”

Another student, UW-L senior, Ari Filiatrault, looking forward to the event explains, “It is a perfect outlet for entertainment as well as bringing awareness to things that actually matter.” Filiatrault follows up, “I think [the event] is an awesome idea and will open doors for extremely productive conversations that are relevant to what is happening in our country right now.”

Don’t miss your chance to observe or perform Thursday, April 13, 2017. For more information on the event contact Amanda Goodenough at [email protected] or visit https://www.uwlax.edu/campus-climate/awareness-through-performance/full-disclosure-open-mic.-open-stage.-open-minds/.