Apply to The Racquet Today!

November 14, 2016
Filed under News, Showcase

The Racquet is hiring for Spring 2017!

The Racquet is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Multimedia Editor
  • Managing Editor
  • Advertising Director
  • Reporters

Working for The Racquet has many benefits:

  • All positions can opt to receive internship credit
  • All positions are paid
  • Looks great on a resume
  • Meet a great groups of students

*We encourage students of all majors to apply!

Apply here online now! All job descriptions and duties can be found here. Applications are due by December 2nd, 2016 at 11:59 pm.

Questions can be directed to the Editor-In-Chief for Spring 2017, Destiny Baitinger, baitinge.destiny@uwlax.edu or the current Editor-In-Chief, Heidi Gempeler, gempler.heid@uwlax.edu.

