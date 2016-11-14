Apply to The Racquet Today!



The Racquet is hiring for Spring 2017!

The Racquet is looking to fill the following positions:

Multimedia Editor

Managing Editor

Advertising Director

Reporters

Working for The Racquet has many benefits:

All positions can opt to receive internship credit

All positions are paid

Looks great on a resume

Meet a great groups of students

*We encourage students of all majors to apply!

Apply here online now! All job descriptions and duties can be found here. Applications are due by December 2nd, 2016 at 11:59 pm.

Questions can be directed to the Editor-In-Chief for Spring 2017, Destiny Baitinger, baitinge.destiny@uwlax.edu or the current Editor-In-Chief, Heidi Gempeler, gempler.heid@uwlax.edu.