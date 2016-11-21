After collision, Dr. McKelley counts his blessings this holiday season





Throughout the holiday season, many are posed with questions about what they are thankful for. Family, friends, and many more are common answers you may hear across the dinner table. For Dr. Ryan McKelley, these blessings will be held with extra care. After a trip to New York and a flight back to Minneapolis with his wife, the couple picked up their daughters at grandma’s house and began their drive home to Onalaska. Right before the Winona exit on I-90, their Subaru Outback headed east at 72 miles per hour, a buck jumped in front of their vehicle.

McKelley’s sleeping wife and daughters woke to the thump of the collision, and McKelley was luckily able to maintain control of the vehicle. “It looked like what you would expect from a deer collision,” said McKelley, “hood was buckled, front bumper damaged, and the radiator was pushed in a few inches.” After assessing the damages, he helped his wife calm their young daughters and called AAA. As the couple explored the glove box, McKelley noticed flames forming on the engine. The two then pulled their children from the car and ran approximately 50 yards down I-90, distancing themselves from the flames. One daughter didn’t even have her shoes.

After calling 911, the family watched as the fire eventually took over most of the vehicle. Before, the fire departments and Minnesota Highway Patrol arrived, many passersby stopped to check in with them. One truck driver stopped with blankets for McKelley’s daughters, a couple pulled over and let their children stay warm in the back seat. As it turned out, the woman from that couple was an elementary school teacher and was incredibly helpful at keeping the girls calm as their parents dealt with emergency responders. The family was able to call on a friend, Greg Marso, to pick them up after the ordeal finished.

“Our five year old was sad that her Bitty Baby doll was lost in the fire,” remembers McKelley, “one of Cordial Gillette’s, assistant professor in the Exercise and Sport Science Department, children heard about it and told her mom that she wanted to give hers to our daughter.” In addition to his daughters doll, McKelley’s laptop was also in the car. He had been writing a book on fatherhood, and his most recent chapter was only saved on that burnt hard drive. “Somewhat as a joke, I brought my charred Macbook to ITS on Tuesday to let them know I would need a replacement,” said McKelley. He spoke with Travis Stuckey and asked if he would be able to secure that missing chapter. Surprisingly, the burnt hard drive fired up and the two were able to quickly copy the file.

“As we reflect on the bizarre series of events, my wife and I are profoundly grateful for the kindness and compassion of strangers and friends,” said McKelley, “In the end, most of what was in the car can be replaced, and we were lucky no one was injured given the circumstances.” The McKelley family is also grateful for the work of emergency responders, and has so much to be thankful for. “Thanksgiving 2016 is one that will go down in McKelley family history!”