Letter to the Editor: Physical activity reduces stress in young adults





Dear Editor,

The freshman fifteen is alive and well in today’s culture, and unfortunately college kids don’t know how to combat it. We live in a society that knows the benefits of being active, but doesn’t care to improve themselves. Our society is nowhere near as active as we used to be, and obesity rates have been climbing over the years and show no signs of stopping. There is a whole generation of young adults out there carrying a lot of tension and anxiety and not knowing how to handle it. Their only outlets in use could be poor ones such as drugs and alcohol. I personally have found that one healthy and simple way to rid myself of everyday stresses is by involving myself in physical activity and playing recreational sports. This idea of exercising to reduce stress needs to be placed in front of young adults now more than ever. Go play a game of volleyball every once in a while or take a friend up in a quick basketball game. There are so many positives to exercising, yet people still sit on their phones for 45 minutes when they could use that time to exercise. Everyone makes up excuses, but it needs to stop. Quit making excuses and just do it. It will improve almost every aspect of your body. Exercising will boost your mood, your sleep will improve, and if you choose, you could eat better which will boost your immune system. In summary, young adults in today’s society need to utilize sports and physical activity as a priority and solution to stress, anxiety, and to combat obesity. It’s a drug free, alcohol free, counseling-free way to release the negative effects of the never-ending stresses that have become such a big part of our lives.

Sincerely,

Abby Hamilton

