Letter to the Editor: Vote Suppression





The 2016 Presidential election is fast approaching. A question every voter should ask is, “Will my vote for a president count or will it be a victim of vote suppression?” Because of the All-or-Nothing approach we use with the Electoral College results, many votes for president are swept aside!

Because of vote suppression, many experience their political voices (votes) silenced if they’re not among the majority of their state. 56,431,932 votes (Democrats and Republicans) in 2012 were not part of the Electoral College results because of vote suppression! Your vote is your voice and it should matter regardless of whom you vote for or where you live. Vote suppression is real, non-partisan, and affects everyone.

Equal Voice Voting is a proportional voting approach that is the fairest offered, closely aligns Electoral College results with the popular vote on a state-by-state basis, doesn’t require a Constitutional amendment, and stops Vote Suppression.

The first step for any change is to become aware of an issue. A free book (Make Your Vote Count!) is available at www.equalvoicevoting.com that reviews the last nine presidential elections and shows what could have occurred if Equal Voice Voting had been used instead.

Second, simply talk! Sharing your views with others in an honest dialogue is essential for change.

Third, encourage your legislators to put their constituents first and stop Vote Suppression. Get your state to participate in this cause that affects so many.

Finally, (if you are 18 or older) be sure to vote, regardless of which presidential candidate you favor. Other political offices and local issues need you to be involved! Voting matters!